Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

