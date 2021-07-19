Citigroup Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.19.

TSE SU opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

