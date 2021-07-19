Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$33.57 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

