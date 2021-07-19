Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 95.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.