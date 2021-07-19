Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Hub Group stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hub Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

