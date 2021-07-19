Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -159.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

