Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

MAS stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 36.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

