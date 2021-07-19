Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $5,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,794,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

