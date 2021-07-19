Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Rises By 62.7%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FLWPF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.
The Flowr Company Profile
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.