Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Rises By 62.7%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FLWPF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

Get The Flowr alerts:

The Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.