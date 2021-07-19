TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 438,600 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,756,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.80 and a beta of 2.18. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

