Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

