Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the June 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of JAMF stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
