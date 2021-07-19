CSX (CSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,054,486 shares of company stock valued at $207,749,234. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

