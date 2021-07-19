Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.71 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

