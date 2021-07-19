Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

