TFI International (TFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

