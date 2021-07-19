First Solar, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in First Solar by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in First Solar by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.