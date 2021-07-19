Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

