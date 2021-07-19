Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

