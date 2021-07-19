NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

