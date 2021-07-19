Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.01.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
