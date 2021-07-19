Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.01.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Oriental Land had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 31.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.