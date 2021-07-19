Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48. Also, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at $319,347.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 10,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

