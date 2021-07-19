Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.