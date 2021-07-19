Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSCR. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

OSCR stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

