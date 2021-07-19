Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Sunrun stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.