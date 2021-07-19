New York City REIT (NYC) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

New York City REIT (NYSE: NYC) is one of 280 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New York City REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New York City REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% New York City REIT Competitors 9.55% 1.33% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million -$40.96 million -59.17 New York City REIT Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 19.05

New York City REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New York City REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York City REIT Competitors 3403 13584 13270 313 2.34

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.46%. Given New York City REIT’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York City REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

New York City REIT peers beat New York City REIT on 13 of the 14 factors compared.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

