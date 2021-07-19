Analyzing Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atomera and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81% nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atomera and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.27%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atomera and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 6,760.39 -$14.88 million N/A N/A nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.94 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -64.42

Atomera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Summary

Atomera beats nLIGHT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.