Stifel Nicolaus Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $185.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

