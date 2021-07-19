HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 457.42 ($5.98).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 403.25 ($5.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.75. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market cap of £82.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

