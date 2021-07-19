Barclays Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 907

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

LON LRE opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 638.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.14. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 835.50 ($10.92).

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

