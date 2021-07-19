Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

MMX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,087 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

