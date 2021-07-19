Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization.

PRGS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

PRGS stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 166.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

