J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JJSF stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,861.65 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

