Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

