Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

