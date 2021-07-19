Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

