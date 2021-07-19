Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 64.9% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $97.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $97.85.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.