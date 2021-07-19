$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $237.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,700. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

