Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$321.82.

CP stock opened at C$91.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$71.78 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.