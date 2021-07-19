IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.