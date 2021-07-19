Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

