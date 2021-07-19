Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.