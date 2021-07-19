StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SSUR stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. StatSure Diagnostic Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get StatSure Diagnostic Systems alerts:

About StatSure Diagnostic Systems

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers SURE CHECK HIV 1/2 and Clearview Complete HIV 1/ 2 tests, which are single-use diagnostic tests for visual detection of antibodies to HIV 1 and HIV 2.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for StatSure Diagnostic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StatSure Diagnostic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.