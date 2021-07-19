Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.93 ($108.15).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. Daimler has a 1 year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

