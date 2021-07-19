Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €85.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRW3. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €88.00 ($103.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.50.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

