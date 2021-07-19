Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.78 ($98.56).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €80.25 ($94.41) on Thursday. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €80.25 ($94.41). The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

