Silvergate Capital (SI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SI opened at $87.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

