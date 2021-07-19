Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

