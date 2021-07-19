Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 2,163,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 370,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

