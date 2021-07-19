Berenberg Bank Cuts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 2,120

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,805 ($23.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,931.05. The firm has a market cap of £13.55 billion and a PE ratio of -90.70.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000,024 shares of company stock worth $3,882,565,103.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

