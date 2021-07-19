Canaccord Genuity Increases Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.50

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

