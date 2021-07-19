Canaccord Genuity Increases Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.50

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72.
Josemaria Resources Company Profile
