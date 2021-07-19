Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

