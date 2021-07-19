Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
